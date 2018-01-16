Trending

More Than 100 Games Now Updated For Xbox One X. Check Them All Out Here

Games old and new

'Forza Horizon 3,' one of the most recent games updated for the Xbox One X

With the inclusion of Forza Horizon 3, more than 100 games are now available with updated visuals and performance on the Xbox One X, Microsoft announced today. 

Microsoft originally teased the Xbox One X as "Project Scorpio" back at E3 2016, saying it'd "deliver true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR." The company unveiled the console the following E3, finally releasing it in November 2017. The Xbox One X is the third release in Microsoft's family of Xbox One consoles, following the original Xbox One and the slimmer Xbox One S. Microsoft claims the Xbox One X is the most powerful console yet released to market. 

Since its release late last year, Microsoft's wasted no time updating releases for the console – both new and old. While current releases such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus were patched to look and perform better on the console, older games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and L.A. Noire also received updates and improvements. 

It's a long list, but here's every game now improved on the Xbox One X, as detailed by Microsoft:

  • Aaero

  • Agents of Mayhem

  • ARK: Survival Evolved

  • Ashes Cricket

  • Assassin’s Creed

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins

  • Assault Android Cactus

  • Astroneer

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

  • Call of Duty: WWII

  • Chess Ultra

  • Conan Exiles

  • Crossout

  • Danger Zone

  • Dead Rising 4

  • Destiny 2

  • Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

  • Dishonored 2

  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

  • Disneyland Adventures

  • EA Sports FIFA 18

  • EA Sports Madden NFL 18

  • EA Sports NBA Live 18

  • EA Sports NHL 18

  • Elite: Dangerous

  • F1 2017

  • Fallout 3

  • Fallout 4

  • Farming Simulator 17

  • Final Fantasy XV

  • For Honor

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

  • Forza Motorsport 7

  • Gears of War 3

  • Gears of War 4

  • GRIDD: Retroenhanced

  • Halo 3 Microsoft Studios

  • Halo 5: Guardians

  • Halo Wars 2

  • Hand of Fate 2

  • Hello Neighbor

  • Hitman

  • Homefront: The Revolution

  • Injustice 2

  • Killer Instinct

  • Killing Floor 2

  • L.A. Noire

  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episodes

  • Mafia III

  • Mantis Burn Racing

  • Marble Void

  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War

  • Mirror’s Edge

  • Morphite

  • NBA 2K18

  • Need for Speed Payback

  • Outlast 2

  • Paladins

  • Path of Exile

  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

  • Portal Knights

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

  • Project CARS 2

  • Quantum Break

  • Raiders of the Broken Planet

  • Real Farm

  • ReCore: Definitive Edition

  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

  • Rugby 18

  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

  • Skate 3

  • Slime Rancher

  • SMITE Hi-Rez Studios

  • Sonic Forces

  • Star Wars Battlefront 2

  • Steep

  • Super Lucky’s Tale

  • Super Night Riders

  • Tacoma

  • The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

  • The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

  • The Evil Within 2

  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3

  • The Surge

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  • theHunter: Call of the Wild

  • Thumper

  • Titanfall 2

  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

  • Transcripted

  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

  • World of Tanks

  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

  • WWE 2K18

  • Zoo Tycoon

  • Ōkami HD