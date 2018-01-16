More Than 100 Games Now Updated For Xbox One X. Check Them All Out Here

With the inclusion of Forza Horizon 3, more than 100 games are now available with updated visuals and performance on the Xbox One X, Microsoft announced today.

Microsoft originally teased the Xbox One X as "Project Scorpio" back at E3 2016, saying it'd "deliver true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR." The company unveiled the console the following E3, finally releasing it in November 2017. The Xbox One X is the third release in Microsoft's family of Xbox One consoles, following the original Xbox One and the slimmer Xbox One S. Microsoft claims the Xbox One X is the most powerful console yet released to market.

Since its release late last year, Microsoft's wasted no time updating releases for the console – both new and old. While current releases such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus were patched to look and perform better on the console, older games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and L.A. Noire also received updates and improvements.

It's a long list, but here's every game now improved on the Xbox One X, as detailed by Microsoft: