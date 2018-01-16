More Than 100 Games Now Updated For Xbox One X. Check Them All Out Here

With the inclusion of Forza Horizon 3, more than 100 games are now available with updated visuals and performance on the Xbox One X, Microsoft announced today.
Microsoft originally teased the Xbox One X as "Project Scorpio" back at E3 2016, saying it'd "deliver true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR." The company unveiled the console the following E3, finally releasing it in November 2017. The Xbox One X is the third release in Microsoft's family of Xbox One consoles, following the original Xbox One and the slimmer Xbox One S. Microsoft claims the Xbox One X is the most powerful console yet released to market.
Since its release late last year, Microsoft's wasted no time updating releases for the console – both new and old. While current releases such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus were patched to look and perform better on the console, older games like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and L.A. Noire also received updates and improvements.
It's a long list, but here's every game now improved on the Xbox One X, as detailed by Microsoft:
Aaero
Agents of Mayhem
ARK: Survival Evolved
Ashes Cricket
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assault Android Cactus
Astroneer
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: WWII
Chess Ultra
Conan Exiles
Crossout
Danger Zone
Dead Rising 4
Destiny 2
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
EA Sports FIFA 18
EA Sports Madden NFL 18
EA Sports NBA Live 18
EA Sports NHL 18
Elite: Dangerous
F1 2017
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Fortnite Battle Royale
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
GRIDD: Retroenhanced
Halo 3 Microsoft Studios
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
Hitman
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Killer Instinct
Killing Floor 2
L.A. Noire
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episodes
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
Marble Void
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Mirror’s Edge
Morphite
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project CARS 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Real Farm
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rugby 18
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
Skate 3
Slime Rancher
SMITE Hi-Rez Studios
Sonic Forces
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Steep
Super Lucky’s Tale
Super Night Riders
Tacoma
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
The Evil Within 2
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Thumper
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Transcripted
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
WWE 2K18
Zoo Tycoon
Ōkami HD