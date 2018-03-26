'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Comes To Xbox In April

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will be released for Xbox One on April 11th, Dominic Mattews, commercial director at developer Ninja Theory, announced today on the Xbox Wire. The game initially came out last August for PlayStation 4 and PC.

On Xbox One X, Hellblade will support high dynamic range and three enhanced ways to play, Matthews said. The enhanced visuals mode will add "extra FX and visual quality throughout the experience," while the high framerate mode makes the game run at 60 frames-per-second and the high resolution mode runs the game with dynamic resolutions up to 4K.

Matthews didn't reveal how much the game would cost, but, as of writing, the game is $29.99 on both the PlayStation Store and Steam.

Hellblade, Ninja Theory's first independent title, tells the story of Celtic warrior Senua on a quest to save the soul of her lost lover. However, Senua's journey is often hindered by her battles with psychosis, leading her to hearing voices that either help or try to discourage her in her quest. At release, the game was praised for its depiction of mental health and has been nominated for awards from both The Game Awards and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.