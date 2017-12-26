The latest Grand Theft Auto 5 update adds snow to the game's state of San Andreas, a new game mode and a new vehicle, developer Rockstar announced today.

The new mode, called "Slashers," pits two teams against each other in complete darkness. The Slashers, armed with only shotguns and machetes must take on the Hunted, who come equipped with flashlights and Thermal Vision peripherals. "As each minute passes, the team roles are reversed until one group has been wiped out completely," Rockstar said about the game mode. "From now until January 8th, Slashers will also be doling out Double GTA$ & RP."

Additionally, Rockstar announced Overflod Autrarch vehicle will be available in the game. Check it out in the photo below.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally released on September 13th, 2013. It was later re-released on the current generation of consoles on November 18th, 2014.