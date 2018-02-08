'Grand Theft Auto 5' Passes 90 Million Copies Sold

Grand Theft Auto 5 sold 90 million copies, Take-Two Interactive recently announced (via VentureBeat).

Originally released in September 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 was the third best-selling game of 2017 in terms of copies sold, Take-Two added in a press release. The game was also the sixth best selling game of last year in terms of overall revenue. The company said the game had "unparalleled longevity," thanks to the proliferation of its online mode, which's been supported and expanded by Rockstar since 2013.

"Our stellar results were highlighted by record recurrent consumer spending on both Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K18, robust ongoing sales of Grand Theft Auto V, and the successful launch of WWE 2K18,” Take-Two president and CEO Strauss Zelnick said. As VentureBeat points out, this "recurrent" spending comes from people who already own the game that make in-game purchases.

In 2016, Forbes reported Grand Theft Auto 5 was the fourth best-selling game of all time, having sold 65 million copies. However, should sales of other games on the list remained about what they were, the game would now be the third best-selling games of all time behind Minecraft and Tetris.