Google May Soon Release A Game Streaming Service

Google is working on a video game streaming service that may be accessible via a "Made by Google gaming console," The Information reports.



According to the report, Google's new servnice is code named "Yeti," and will operate similar to Sony's video game streaming service PlayStation Now. Users, The Information says, will be able to stream games from cloud servers via a Google console that comes with its own proprietary controller.

The project is reportedly headed up by vice president of product managment Mario Queiroz and vice president of engineering Majd Bakar. Yeti's been in production now for two years.

"Yeti has reportedly gone through several iterations, including one that would have worked with a Chromecast. Before Yeti, there have been 'multiple projects' within Google like an Android-based gaming console that have failed due to waning support from senior executives," 9to5 writes.

According to the report, Yeti, at one point, was far enough along to be released last holiday season, though it was delayed. No concrete details on when Yeti may be revealed or released has been made available.