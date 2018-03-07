God of War will have no microtransactions, creative director Cory Barlog revealed yesterday on Twitter.

"No freakin way!!!" Barlog said in response to a fan asking about in-game transactions. The fan included two screenshots (seen below) of what appear to be different currencies in the game.

It's not an unfair concern for fans to wonder if a single player game like God of War will hide progress and content behind a paywall. Last year, other single player-focused games such as Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Assassin's Creed Origins were criticized for their use of in-game purchases.



@SonySantaMonica Will there be microtransactions in the game? Outfitters for real money?😩😐 pic.twitter.com/uvWM0tTmiN — Vitaly Kigurtcev (@deviance23) March 6, 2018

God of War, a direct sequel to 2010's God of War III, will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20th.