Trending

Creative Director: 'No freakin way!!!' 'God of War' Will Have Microtransactions

"No freakin way!!!"

God of War will have no microtransactions, creative director Cory Barlog revealed yesterday on Twitter

"No freakin way!!!" Barlog said in response to a fan asking about in-game transactions. The fan included two screenshots (seen below) of what appear to be different currencies in the game. 

It's not an unfair concern for fans to wonder if a single player game like God of War will hide progress and content behind a paywall. Last year, other single player-focused games such as Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Assassin's Creed Origins were criticized for their use of in-game purchases. 

God of War, a direct sequel to 2010's God of War III, will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20th. 