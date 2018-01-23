'God of War' Coming In April

God of War will be released on April 20th, Sony announced today. Check out a new trailer for the game above.



God of War, though it takes on a new visual and gameplay design, is a direct sequel to 2010's God of War 3. Sony originally announced the game with an extended gameplay trailer during its 2016 E3 press conference. For the first time, the series will be taken out of ancient Greek mythology, replaced instead with Norse mythology.

In the new trailer, we get a first glimpse at what may be the mother of Kratos' son, though the relationship is unclear. New characters, gameplay and action are also shown in the trailer.

Joining the announcement, game director Cory Barlog took to the PlayStation Blog to detail pre-order incentives for the game, including in-game items and physical collector's statues.

First up, pre-ordering any edition of the game will give players access to one of three "legendary shield skins." Anyone pre-ordering from GameStop or EB games will receive the "Luck of Ages XP Boost, which grants +10 Luck and has 1 Enchantment Slot."

The XP boost, as told by Barlog, will affect the following in-game:

Increase XP gain

Increase Hacksilver gain

Increase the ability to trigger Perks

God of War will have two physical collector's editions, each coming with a nine-inch statue of Kratos and his son. The standard collector's edition, costing $129.99 USD, will also come with a cloth map, steel book game case and lithograph, among other in-game bonuses.

The $149.99 "Stone Mason Edition," as it's called, will ship with everything in the collector's edition, as well as a stone mason ring, key chain and two wood carvings. Check out both edition below.

Barlog also announced a digital-only collector's edition, which comes with a digital art book, comic, PlayStation 4 dynamic theme and in-game items. Though the content is digital, those who-order this addition will also get a limited-edition physical God of War pin.

God of War will be release exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

