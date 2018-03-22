GDCA's Biggest Winner Was 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was named the game of the year during Wednesday night's 18th annual Game Developer Choice Awards. Nintendo's open-world adventure game also earned the most kudos of the evening, taking home awards for audio and design.
Other big winners of the evening include Jason Roberts’ Gorogoa, which earned awards for best mobile game and the Innovation Award, and developer Studio MDHR's Cuphead which was awarded best debut and best visual art.
The full slate of Game Developers Choice Awards winners is listed below:
Best Audio
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Best Debut
Studio MDHR (Cuphead)
Best Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Best Mobile Game
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)
Innovation Award
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)
Best Narrative
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)
Best Technology
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
Best Visual Art
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Best VR/AR Game
Superhot VR (The Superhot Team)
Audience Award
NieR:Automata (PlatinumGames)
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Ambassador Award
Rami Ismail
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Schafer