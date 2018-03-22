GDCA's Biggest Winner Was 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was named the game of the year during Wednesday night's 18th annual Game Developer Choice Awards. Nintendo's open-world adventure game also earned the most kudos of the evening, taking home awards for audio and design.

Other big winners of the evening include Jason Roberts’ Gorogoa, which earned awards for best mobile game and the Innovation Award, and developer Studio MDHR's Cuphead which was awarded best debut and best visual art.

The full slate of Game Developers Choice Awards winners is listed below:



Best Audio



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Best Debut

Studio MDHR (Cuphead)

Best Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Best Mobile Game

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)

Innovation Award

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)

Best Narrative

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)

Best Technology

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Best Visual Art

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Best VR/AR Game

Superhot VR (The Superhot Team)

Audience Award

NieR:Automata (PlatinumGames)

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Ambassador Award

Rami Ismail

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Schafer



