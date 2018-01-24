Four Years Later, 'Rust' Leaves Early Access Next Month

After entering in 2013, action-adventure survival game Rust is set to leave early access on February 8th, developer Facepunch Studios recently announced.

"We're not planning any big reveals, launch parties, around the world tours or cash prize giveaways for this event," programmer Garry Newman said about the launch. "We're not going to move staff onto other projects. It's very much going to happen without much fuss. It's business as usual."

Facepunch stresses this doesn't mean the game is done, rather it's still committing itself to updating and improving the game. A public "Road Map" for the game's development can be found here.

One of the big changes coming to Rust, the developer says, is monthly updates – as opposed to weekly. "Part of leaving Early Access is making the development more stable," Newman said. "That means that not rushing in features and fixes that end up breaking something else." That said, the developer is planning a second version of the game called the "Staging Branch" which will be regularly updated with new additions Facepunch is testing – similar to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' test server.

"The Staging version has all of our latest changes, but might have bugs. The Release version is the most stable version - and at any one time should be the most bug free," Newman added about the two ways to play the game.

Rust originally entered early access on December 11th, 2013. The game is available exclusively for PC.