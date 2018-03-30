'Fortnite' On Mobile Now Asks Students To Not Play In Class

At the behest of a a teacher named Mr. Hillman, Fornite on mobile is now asking students to stop playing the game in class, Polygon reports.

When loading up Fortnite on a mobile phone, Fortnite now displays the message "Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class." As it turns out, Mr. Hillman is both a teacher and a Fortnite fan and took to the game's Reddit page to ask developer Epic Games to help him get his students to pay attention in class.

“First, I love your game,” the teacher wrote in a now-removed post the Fortnite Reddit page. "My friends from college and I play pretty much every night. One problem, since mobile came out my students won’t stop playing in class. Idk if it’s possible, but I told them I’d write you and they didn’t believe me. Could you add this to the loading screen for a couple days to mess with them? ‘Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class.’"



After posting, other users advised Mr. Hillman against using his real name on the website, Polygon says.

Epic not only saw the teacher's request, they granted him his wish. Check out the game's new warning in the Tweet below from Fortnite community manager K.L. Smith:

Fortnite was released originally on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 25th, 2017. It came to iOS and Android devices last month.