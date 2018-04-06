'Fortnite' Mobile Revenues Tripled After Lifting Invite-Only Requirement

Epic Games released the mobile version of its blockbuster survival game Fortnite to a wider audience earlier this week and, unsurprisingly, it's already making a ton of money. It tripled revenues on Monday, April 2nd, totaling more than $1.8 million for the day, according to marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Prior to this week, Fortnite on iOS was invite-only. Now, everyone can download and play it – and spend money in the item shop. It features the same 100-player gameplay, the same maps, and the same updates as its PC and console counterparts. It also supports cross-play and cross-progression with other versions (except Xbox One).

Fortnite's total worldwide mobile revenue has now surpassed $15 million, Sensor Tower says, with about $10.5 million going to Epic Games, in just 20 days. Over 11 million people globally have installed the game since launch, and revenues should continue to increase along with the player base.

"The game continues to occupy a place in the top 10 grossing on iPhone in 23 countries as of this writing," says Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson. "This includes the U.S., where it has been consistently out-earning the likes of top money-making mobile games including Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans."

Epic Games is currently working on an Android version of Fortnite. Sensor Tower estimates this could boost revenues to $3 million or more per day once the player base there grows to the same size as iOS. It's expected to arrive in the next few months, but there's no word yet on whether or not it will be invite-only at launch.