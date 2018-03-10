‘Fortnite’ Getting XBox Cross Platform Play

Full Fortnite support is finally coming to the Xbox, Epic Games announced today.

"We’re happy to announce today that in partnership with our friends at Microsoft, Fortnite will feature cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-purchase, between Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS and (in the next few months) Android," according to a post that went up on the company's blog. "Contrary to what may have been implied, Microsoft has long been a leading voice in supporting cross-platform play, connecting players across PC, mobile and all consoles. We’ve been working together with them over the last several months to make this possible, and will bring this functionality to Fornite players on Xbox right along with other platforms."

While both Fortnite and Microsoft technically support full cross-play the game won't allow players on Xbox One to play with those on PS4 or vice-versa. We've reached out to Sony to ask why that is and if a change is coming.

And as always, the company says, cross-play is opt in.

Earlier this week Epic announced that starting Monday you can sign-up for the Fortnite Invite Event on iOS. With this weekend's news Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know on mobile, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.