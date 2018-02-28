'Fortnite' Getting Exclusive Content for Twitch Prime Subscribers

New gear, heroes and cosmetic options are coming for free to Fortnite players with a Twitch Prime subscription, developer-publisher Epic Games announced today. The exclusive items are available now.

As detailed by Epic, the following will now be available for Twitch Prime subscribers:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling. Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider. Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won't stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy. * Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.



Twitch Prime is a partnership between Twitch and Amazon, giving subscribers exclusive in-game content. The service is currently available for $12.99 USD a month. The Fortnite rewards can be claimed here at the link.