'Fortnite Battle Royale's' Season Three Brings Big Changes

Fortnite Battle Royale's Season Three launched this week, and it brings a bunch of new features and improvements. You can find the full patch notes on Epic Games' website, but here are some of the highlights.

Anyone with a PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, or Xbox One X can now play at 60 FPS. Epic Games says the mode is "hand-tuned" for each console to provide a smooth experience while maintaining visual fidelity.

There's also an entirely new music score. It was created by film composer Marco Beltrami (Logan, The Hurt Locker, etc.) and Pinar Toprak (Krypton TV series, additional composition for the Justice League film, etc.). Shameless plug: Glixel has a little preview you can check out.

Additionally, Fortnite now has a color blind option. It's under the "Accessibility" tab in the game's options. There's a strength indicator, so people can find a level that works best for them. Epic says the feature is still in development and it'd love to hear feedback, especially if someone is unable to find a level that suits them.

And, of course, Season Three brings new in-game outfits, dances, cosmetics, and more. Did we mention there's a new Hand Cannon?