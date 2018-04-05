'Fortnite Battle Royale': Week 7 Challenges

Season 3's Week 7 Challenges have gone live in Fortnite Battle Royale for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By getting more Battle Stars and upping your tier (up to the season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges – including those from previous weeks – are available to anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game "V-Bucks" (roughly $10). Here's what you have to do this week:

Search Chests in Lonely Lodge (7)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1,000 damage)

Search a Chest, Ammo Box, and Supply Drop in a single match

Search the Hidden Gnome in different Named Locations (7)

Follow the treasure map found in Retail Row (Hard)

Suppressed Weapon eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (Hard; 3)





Many of these are self-explanatory, but remember to finish out a game once you've completed an objective to make sure you get credit for it. Use this handy map from Reddit user thesquatingdog to locate all the Lonely Lodge chests. This map (also shared by the squatingdog) pinpoints all the Hidden Gnome locations, and will also show you where the "Hard" treasure can be found; no need to grab the treasure map in Retail Row first.

Hard challenges will award you 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award 5. Complete any four of these challenges, and you'll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible, which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Fortnite weekly challenges reset at 4 a.m. Eastern time every Thursday.

