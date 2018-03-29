'Fortnite Battle Royale': Week 6 Challenges

Season 3's Week 6 Challenges have gone live in Fortnite Battle Royale for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By getting more Battle Stars and upping your tier (up to the season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges – including those from previous weeks – are available to anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game "V-Bucks" (roughly $10). Here's what you have to do this week:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500 damage)

Search Chests in Anarchy Acres (7)

Place a Cozy Campfire

Summit different Mountains Peaks (10)

Search between a Metal Bridge, Three Billboards, and a Crashed Bus (Hard)

Explosive Weapon Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (Hard; 3)





To find the Hard Chest "between a Metal Bridge, Three Billboards, and a Crashed Bus," take a look at this handy map from Reddit user MK_mika for a marker that'll show you the precise location; no need to do anything but head straight for that waypoint and find the chest. Redditor thesquatingdog has shared a map showing all the mountaintops (among other helpful hints), and you can find the regular chests in Anarchy Acres with this one.

Hard challenges will award you 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award 5. Complete any four of these challenges, and you'll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible, which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Fortnite weekly challenges reset at 4 a.m. Eastern time every Thursday.

