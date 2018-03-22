'Fortnite Battle Royale': Week 5 Challenges

Season 3's Week 5 Challenges have gone live in Fortnite Battle Royale for Battle Pass owners, and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By getting more Battle Stars and upping your tier (up to the season maximum of 100), players can earn special limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

All weekly challenges – including those from previous weeks – are available to anyone who purchases the Season 3 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game "V-Bucks" (roughly $10).

Here's what you have to do this week:

Use the Bush

Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (200 damage)

Visit different Gas Stations in a single match (3)

Follow the treasure map found in Anarchy Acres (Hard)

Pistol Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (Hard; 3)





Tracking down three Gas Stations in a single match could be tricky, what with the whole Battle Royale thing going on around you, so check out this map by Redditor __Kaneda__ to plot out a route you think you can manage in a single life.

For the first Hard Challenge, Reddit user ThePuffyPenguin has shared a map with the precise location of the treasure chest, so there's no need to actually go to Anarchy Acres to grab the in-game treasure map; just head southwest of Junk Junction, near the winding path marked on the map, and you ought to be able to find it without too much trouble.

Hard challenges will award you 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award 5. Complete any four of these challenges, and you'll automatically unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible, which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Fortnite weekly challenges reset at 4 a.m. Eastern time every Thursday.

