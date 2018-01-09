First 'Assassin's Creed Origins' Expansion Coming This Month

The first expansion for Assassin's Creed Origins, "The Hidden Ones," is shipping sometime this month, developer-publisher Ubisoft recently announced (via Eurogamer). No specific release date has been given at this time.

Related 'Assassin's Creed Origins' Will Have The Series' Biggest Map To Date Ubisoft went so far as to hire a Egypt historian to keep the game authentic

The Hidden Ones picks up after the events of the main game's campaign, once again putting players into the role of protagonist Bayek. The expansion, according to Ubisoft, will have a "vast" story, as well as a raised level cap to 45 and a new Roman-controlled region of Egypt.

Eurogamer also points out free content is coming to the Origins base game, too. A new quest will be added to pave the way for The Hidden Ones' story, as well as two Trials of the Gods – Anubis is in the game now, while Sobek will be added on January 23rd – and a Warden outfit from For Honor.

The Hidden Ones is the first of two planned expansions for Assassin's Creed Origins. Ubisoft hasn't given any details about the second one yet.