First 'Assassin's Creed Origins' DLC Comes Out Next Week

Assassin's Creed Origins' first downloadable content, The Hidden Ones, comes out on January 23rd, publisher Ubisoft announced today. It's a story-driven expansion that introduces a new region, raises the level cap, and more. Ubisoft also revealed the release dates for a steady stream of upcoming post-launch DLC, including its new educational mode, Discovery Tour.

The Hidden Ones takes place four years after the events of Origins. It details the growth of the Brotherhood and their clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region, the Sinai. That storyline kicks off with a new quest called "Incoming Threat," which is free for all players. The DLC raises the level cap to 45 and introduces four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts, and multiple new weapons to the game. The Hidden Ones will be available for all season pass owners, or it can be bought separately for $9.99.

On February 20th, Ubisoft is launching Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt. The new educational mode lets players free roam the game's Egyptian setting to learn more about its history and daily life without fighting off enemies at every location. There's also guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists. Discovery Tour will be available as a free update for all Origins owners. It will also be available to buy separately for $19.99 on Uplay and Steam.

Origins' second expansion, The Curse of the Pharaohs, launches on March 6th. It adds a completely new storyline to the game as players travel to Thebes and investigate an ancient curse. It also raises the level cap to 55 and adds new outfits, gear, and Legendary weapons themed around classic Egyptian mythology. The DLC will be available for season pass owners or it can be bought separately for $19.99.