FBI Alerted After EVO Mass Shooting Threat

After a mass shooting threat was made on Twitch, EVO tournament director Joey Cuellar notified both the FBI and the streaming platform, IGN reports. I

Cuellar caught wind of the threat after professional Street Fighter player Chris Tatarian tweeted his concerns about a lack of security at tournaments. "Now would it be crazy to think that one of these FGC players that just get bullied or idolize have a fucked mental state & just come to shoot up a tourney," Tartarian said.

One of the replies to this tweet was a screenshot from a Twitch chat where a user said "Mass shooting @ EVO18 see you there."

Responding to the threat, Twitch and the FBI have been alerted, Cuellar said on his personal Twitter. "We are aware of the threat that was made against Evo 2018, and have contacted the FBI and Twitch regarding this matter. We take this very seriously, and they will be punished to the full extent of the law," he said.

This year's EVO is set to take place between August 3rd and the 5th at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. As IGN points out, Mandalay Bay was the site of last year's tragic mass shooting that left 59 people dead. Since the event, the resort says its increased security to avoid similar incidents.