'Far Cry 5' Breaks Franchise Sales Records

First-person action game Far Cry 5 broke franchise records in its first week, publisher Ubisoft announced today. It more than doubled first week sales of its predecessor, Far Cry 4, making it the fastest-selling title in the series' history.

Far Cry 5's launch is now the second biggest ever for a Ubisoft game, eclipsed only by Tom Clancy's The Division in 2016. It made an estimated $310 million its first week. Digital distribution made up more than 50 percent of those sales.

Additionally, Ubisoft says people streamed more than 55,000 hours of the game on Twitch, and YouTube videos received over 117 million views. Both are records for a Ubisoft title during launch week.

"I'm proud that the culmination of years of passionate work from the team is paying off, and that Far Cry 5’s experience resonates with so many people,” said Far Cry executive producer Dan Hay. "We are humbled by players' reception of Far Cry 5 and fired up to keep growing and supporting the Far Cry community in the months and years to come."

Far Cry 5's American setting (a franchise first) might have something to do with its success. It takes place in a fictional Montana county taken over by a fanatical doomsday cult. It's a provocative setup given the country's current political climate, although many reviewers believe it doesn't lean hard enough into its politics. Far Cry 5 also brings some welcome quality of life changes to the series. There are no more tedious radio towers to climb, for example, and the main character is now customizable.