Fans Are Upset Over New Trade Rules In 'CS:GO'

In an effort to cut down on "unintended uses" of trading items, a new week-long cooldown period is being implemented for all trades made in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) , Valve recently announced.

"Over time, third-parties have developed services that use automated Steam accounts to mimic players and make use of Steam’s trading functionality," Valve said about the impetus behind these changes. "Unfortunately, some of these third party services have become a vector for fraud or scams. Unlike players, these services rely on the ability to trade each item very frequently. In contrast, a given item moves between actual players no more than once a week in the vast majority of cases."

Though the company says its intentions are to stop third-party scammers, some members of the CS:GO see this as a potential destruction of in-game trading – which often relies on real-world money – bringing values down and killing the market.

"Destroying the ability [for] users to trade items without restriction will likely result in a widespread decrease in the amount of user-to-user trades, and thus a similar decrease in interest for said items," CS:GO streamer and trader Roflm0nster said in an alleged email to Valve, later posted to Twitter (via Kotaku).

Other members of the community claim to have "cashed out" their entire collection of skins, believing their value will drop dramatically. The CS:GO trading site CSoffer.me Tweeted it'd temporarily shut down operations over Valve's new rules.

Valve's controversial new mandate's even sparked a Change.org petition, asking the company to revert back to its old trading system. As of writing, 116,163 people out of the 150,000 necessary had signed the petition, though the number increasingly grows.

"Our whole community would like the trading rules to be completely reverted to what it was before the most previous CS:GO update on the CS:GO blog," the petition's listing reads. "This update essentially destroys trading interactions as a whole."

Since its initial post, Valve's not commented on the matter. We've reached out to the company and will update the story should we hear back.