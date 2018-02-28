Facebook Announces Partnerships To Promote Women In Gaming

Facebook is partnering with several groups to promote and encourage women in the game industry, the social media site recently announced.

As of right now, Facebook's partnered with the non-profit company Women in Games WIGJ, the European Women in Games Conference and the MCV Women in Games Awards. These partnerships, the company says, are in an effort to "support change in the industry."

Facebook is trying to interview 100 women in the game world – from developers to press members – about their stories, experiences and opinions on diversity. So far, Facebook's talked to Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio, Natalie Mellin, Global Inclusion, Diversity and Employer Brand Manager at King Games, and Andrea Rene, host of the Kinda Funny Morning Show and a founder of What's Good Games, among others. These stories can be found on Facebook's Women In Gaming website.

Additionally, Facebook is publishing several reports about games diversity and women in gaming.

You can keep up with Facebook's Women In Gaming initiative here at the link.