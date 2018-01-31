Epic To Reward 'Fortnite' Players After Technical Issues

In response to player patience during technical issues surrounding Fortnite's recent version 2.3.0 release, Epic Games announced it'd be rewarding players with in-game items and extras in both the game's "Save The World" and "Battle Royale" modes.

The rewards for each game mode, as detailed by Epic, are as follows:

Battle Royale:

20 Battle Stars toward your Battle Pass progression

Save the World:

1600 Seasonal Gold you can use in the Event Store

Rewards are expected to come after the launch of Fortnite's version 2.4.0 release.