Epic Games to Shut Down 'Paragon' in April

R.I.P. Paragon. Epic Games announced today it's shutting the multiplayer online battle arena game down on April 26th.

"It’s with heavy hearts we’ve decided to close down Paragon," the team writes. "After careful consideration, and many difficult internal debates, we feel there isn’t a clear path for us to grow Paragon into a MOBA that retains enough players to be sustainable."

While this news is sad, it's hardly surprising. An Epic developer mentioned Paragon's uncertain future in a Reddit post last week. The game struggled to bring in new players, they said, and progress on it slowed when many team members were moved to Epic's massively popular Fortnite.

"We didn’t execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon," the team says. "We have failed you – despite the team’s incredibly hard work – and we’re sorry."

Epic says it's now offering a full refund to every Paragon player on any platform. To request one, you need to link your Epic account (if you're not on PC) then head to the game's Support Center.