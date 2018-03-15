Watch Drake, Travis Scott and Juju Smith Squad Up in 'Fortnite'

Popular Fortnite streamer Ninja squaded up Wednesday night with rapper Drake for some battle royale play and before the night had ended the duo were joined by rapper Travis Scott and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Oh, and they shattered Dr. DisRespect's concurrent Twitch record of 388,000 by topping 600,000 live viewers.

You can watch the fouresome squad their way through a bevy of battle royale matches in the video below.

On one level it's fascinating to hear Ninja shout out "Yo, Drake!" when the rapper falls behind during a match and to see the four strategizing their way through a match. But there's also a bit of random chatter which is sure to be a hit with fans, friends and followers of any of the four. For instance. while Drake doesn't eat meat anymore, he once was a big fan of the Hawaiian pizza. He says he's OK with pineapple on his pie.

That's OK Drake, we still love you.

As you might imagine, the in-game pairing kicked off a slew of memes, tweets and even a short-lived trending on Twitter.

Trends in the US right now (not based on my follows or history) pic.twitter.com/pLq86pvlcY — Dr. SkiDance (@MLGSundance) March 15, 2018

Travis Scott really my favorite rapper and I was out there getting revived by that dude... he was asking me for bandaids 😂😂😂😂😂 What is life!! pic.twitter.com/Oq7pL2IQfq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018

Fortnite's explosive growth as a popular last-person-standing battle-royale shooter is fueled by Epic Games' constant doting on the game's code, modes and weapons. Recently, the developer announced that the game, which is already on Windows, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One, will be hitting mobile platforms soon. The game supports cross-platform play between most systems, the PS4 being the exception, and saved progress to a unified account no matter what you play on. Recently the game has attracted both pop culture and news attention as a game that is drawing in a mammoth audience.