'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Had Biggest Fighting Game Digital Console Launch Ever

Bandai Namco and Arc System Work's Dragon Ball FighterZ had the most successful fighting game digital console launch of all time, according to research company SuperData.

SuperData just released its Worldwide Digital Games Market report for January 2018. It estimates Dragon Ball FighterZ sold over 1.5 million digital console copies despite launching late in the month. It was the sixth highest-grossing digital console title.

SuperData

The digital console market is rapidly growing. It grew a staggering 57 percent year-over-year, SuperData says. Worldwide digital spending in general grew 11 percent year-over-year. People spent an estimated $8.9 billion on digital games across all platforms, while social and pay-to-play MMOs shrank 5 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The premium PC segment also grew 24 percent.

Monster Hunter: World, which launched the same day as Dragon Ball FighterZ, had a great January too. It was the second top-grossing digital console title, also selling at least 1.5 million copies worldwide, an impressive feat for a franchise that's historically big in Japan and niche everywhere else.