'Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze' Hits Switch in May

Donkey Kong is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct Thursday morning.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze includes appearances by Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong as they make their franchise debut on the Nintendo Switch. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on May 4.

According to Nintendo, "This title includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a new beginner-friendly mode that lets players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down."

The game includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a new beginner-friendly mode that lets players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down.

The news came alongside a slew of title announcements and updates and information on new DLC during a morning Nintendo Direct.

