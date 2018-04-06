'Diablo's' Deckard Cain is Coming to 'Heroes of the Storm'

Diablo fan-favorite character Deckard Cain is coming soon to multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Heroes of the Storm, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced yesterday. No, this isn't a belated April Fool's joke.

The old scholar is an area-denying, healing support whose heroic ability puts enemies to sleep through the power of really boring storytelling. No, seriously. With Stay A While and Listen, Deckard tells a "riveting" tale in an arc in front of him, making all enemies sleep for a few seconds. His second heroic ability is Lorenado, a whirlwind of books and scrolls that pushes opponents away.

Meanwhile, his normal abilities include Healing Potion, which restores health to the first ally it touches; Horadric Cube, which damages and briefly slows enemies; and Scroll of Sealing, an area-of-effect rooting ability that traps enemies caught within. Deckard's trait, Fortitude of the Faithful, grants him armor and cooldown reduction when he stands near teammates.

If you think watching a creaky old bookworm charge into battle alongside space marines and undead rangers is oddly comical, well, you're right. In a recent interview with Destructoid, lead hero designer Matt Villers says the team wanted to keep Deckard's design light-hearted.

"There were concerns in adapting Cain for sure, it was fun to try and tackle that. As is the case with most heroes, we started in earnest on him about a year ago, and he took the standard six to nine months of development time. We needed to create a version of Deckard that could stand up to these characters, which is basically how we approached his design. It's less destructive, and more about how he can be clever and strategic."

Deckard Cain joins the Heroes of the Storm roster sometime this month.