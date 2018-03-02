Diablo might be coming to the Nintendo Switch, depending on how you interpret a recent Tweet from developer-publisher Blizzard.

The Tweet in questions (shown below) features a Diablo nightlight, in an unsubtle metaphor, being switched on and off. As of right now, Blizzard hasn't commented on whether or not the game is coming to Nintendo's handheld console, nor have there been any official announcements.

Should these rumors be true, Diablo would be the first game Blizzard's released on the Switch, as well as the first game the company's brought to a Nintendo console since it released StarCraft on the Nintendo 64.

We've reached out to Blizzard for comment and will update the story should we hear back.

Update: Via Go Nintendo, Blizzard said its Tweet was not related to a Diablo Switch port. The company didn't say it wasn't working on the port, only it didn't have anything to announce. The company's statement:

"We can assure you we’re not that clever. [It was] meant to be a fun community engagement piece. We have nothing to announce."