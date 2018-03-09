'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (March 9)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Watcher's Grave region on Nessus. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX northwest of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Coldheart - Trace Rifle

The Dragon's Shadow - Hunter Chest Armor (Nightstalker)

Hallowfire Heart - Titan Chest Armor (Sunbreaker)

Nezarec's Sin - Warlock Helmet (Voidwalker)

Xur has also begun selling "Fated Engrams" (for 97 legendary shards) that will decrypt into exotics you don't already have, once weekly, as long as there are still exotics missing from your collection. Three of Coins, the Xur-exclusive consumable that ups players' chances of an exotic drop from completing regular activities in the game world, is also now available in D2 (for 31 legendary shards each; its effect lasts for four hours).

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until noon Eastern time on March 13 to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!