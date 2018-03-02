'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (March 2)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out at the Rig on Titan. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX east of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Wardcliff Coil - Rocket Launcher

Mechaneer's Tricksleeves - Hunter Gauntlets

Crest of Alpha Lupi - Titan Chest Armor

Eye of Another World - Warlock Helmet

Xur has also begun selling "Fated Engrams" (for 97 legendary shards) that will decrypt into exotics you don't already have, once weekly, as long as there are still exotics missing from your collection. Three of Coins, the Xur-exclusive consumable that ups players' chances of an exotic drop from completing regular activities in the game world, is also now available in D2 (for 31 legendary shards each; its effect lasts for four hours).

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until noon Eastern time on March 6 to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!