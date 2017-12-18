'Destiny 2' Update Adds Holiday Cheer, Snowball Fights

A new event in Destiny 2 outfits the world with Christmas-themed decorations and adds new winter game modes and collectibles, developer Bungie announced in a blog post. The event begins tomorrow, December 19th, and lasts until January 9th, 2018.

Along with the face-lift, the update, called "The Dawning," adds snowballs all over the world players can pick up and throw at other players. "In Strikes, you can blast an enemy with a snowball to stun them and deal big damage," Bungie added.

"Engage in Crucible Mayhem or become legend in Strikes and you'll be rewarded," the developer said about the new event. "Every week, complete a milestone for a Dawning engram. Get in the giving mood with new consumables that give rewards to everyone you're playing with. If there’s a specific Dawning item that you have your heart set on, Tess will refresh her inventory each week, enabling you to use your Bright Dust reserves for your holiday shopping. On one week or another during the three-week event, you’ll find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armor piece on her shelves."

Lastly, players will be able to pick up a Dawning Gift Schematic from the game's Bazaar, in turn crafting gifts for vendors and agents out in the game world. Players who participate will receive a gift in return.

Destiny 2 was released on September 6th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on PC on October 24th.