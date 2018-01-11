'Dark Souls: Remastered' Hits Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, Xbox One in May

Dark Souls: Remastered, a port of the original tough-as-nails action role-playing game, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam on May 25th, Bandai Namco announces this morning.

The game will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, as well as improved framerate and resolution from the original Dark Souls game. This marks the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo platform and as a portable title. Remastered will deliver "unique capabilities" for the Switch version and dynamic 4K resolution to the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and on Steam. Bandai Namco says that the game will allow up to six players to join online to help, or hurt, each other throughout their quest.

“Dark Souls: Remastered delivers the same great gameplay, online mechanics, and environmental storytelling that has inspired countless game players and developers,” said Kasumi Yogi, Associate Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., in a written statement. “We are excited to watch the thriving Dark Souls community grow and support new players experiencing the title for the first time.”

The game will sell for $39.99 for the console versions, no price has been set for the steam version yet.

The news came alongside a slew of title announcements and updates and information on new DLC during a morning Nintendo Direct.

