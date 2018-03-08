'Dark Souls Remastered' and 'Dark Souls' Amiibo Comes To Switch In May

Dark Souls Remastered, a remake of the first game in the Dark Souls series, will be released for Nintendo Switch on May 25th, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct.

One of the more surprising announcements made is the release of Dark Souls amiibo. Also releasing on May 25th, the Solaire of Astora amiibo will unlock the "Praise the Sun" gesture to be used with "reckless abandon from the start of the game," Nintendo revealed.

Additionally, a network test will roll out on the Nintendo eShop soon for the game that'll allow players, for free, to test out a portion of the game and its online component, Nintendo said. More details about the network test are expected to come soon.

