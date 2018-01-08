Trending

Daily Glixel: Valve Revokes Major Status For Galaxy Battles Tournament

The company doesn't agree with the Philippines' new regulations.

By Stefanie Fogel

Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. It's Monday! CES is happening this week. You can check out some of the intriguing gadgets on display at the show here (Shameless plug – I wrote it). Then weep because your wallet can't afford them. But, hey, at least these news stories are free!