Daily Glixel: Twitch Spamming Suspect Faces 'Unprecedented' Mischief Charge
The alleged attack affected thousands of Twitch broadcasters.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Nintendo's been doing a pretty bang-up job with ports lately, huh? I know some people will say they're porting too many games and not releasing enough new content. But, I look forward to having excellent titles like Darkest Dungeon and Bayonetta in a portable format. Now, we can add Night in the Woods to the list as well.