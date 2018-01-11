Daily Glixel: Trump Mistakenly Announces Delivery of 'Call of Duty' Jets to Norway
D'oh!
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Nintendo dropped a mini Direct on us today with little fanfare, an unusual move in an industry known for lengthy hype cycles. Nearly a dozen games are coming to Switch, including the remastered version of Dark Souls. Which now begs the question: do people really want to potentially pay $60 to play a nearly nine year old game they already played on another console? If the Switch version of Skyrim is any indication, the answer is probably, "Hell yes! Praise the sun!"