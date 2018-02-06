Daily Glixel: Fans of 'Shadow of the Colossus' Working to Solve New Mystery
The remake has a new collectible with a hidden purpose.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. I have a confession to make: I'm not a huge fan of collectibles. I won't go too far out of my way to get them. I certainly won't grab 100 percent of them. But, I love it when developers use them in clever ways. Like, say, tying them to a big mystery.