Daily Glixel: People Were Thirsty for 'Overwatch,' Pikachu Porn in 2017
PornHub shares the most-popular video game searches of last year.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Today, we're talking about porn. Pornhub just dumped a ton of info on what people searched the site for last year, and I waded through dozens of charts about MILFs, hentai, and butt plugs to find all the video game-related things. It's a dirty job, etc. Enjoy.