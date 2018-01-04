Daily Glixel: 'Paladins' Unveils 'Battlegrounds' Battle Royale Mode
Not to be confused with that other 'Battlegrounds' game.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Brace yourselves. More Battle Royale clones are coming. After the massive success of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, it was only a matter of time before others in the industry took notice and jumped on the bandwagon. Fortnite soon found success with its own Battle Royale mode. Could Paladins be next?