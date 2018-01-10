Daily Glixel: Want to Watch Overwatch League? Head to Twitch
The first two seasons will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. A friend recently convinced me to get back into Overwatch. I played lots of it on PS4 when it first launched, but lapsed when my PS Plus sub expired. The PC version was $20 during the holidays, however, and I soon found myself leveling up all over again. Blizzard knows how to sink the hooks in deep. Which is all my way of saying, yes, I'll probably be tuning in to the Overwatch League this week on Twitch. Will you?