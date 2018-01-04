Daily Glixel: IGN EiC Fired Following Misconduct Allegations
The publication began investigating Steve Butts in March.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. We're three days into the new year and things are already crazy. The president is having a nuclear dick measuring content on Twitter, the snowpocalypse is coming for the northeastern U.S., and famous YouTubers are already causing outrage. But at least the video game industry is drama-free right? Oh, wait...