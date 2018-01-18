Daily Glixel: Blizzard World Opens For Business Next Week
The latest 'Overwatch' map is almost here. Get your tickets ready!
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. It's usually hard for me to return to a game months after I've stopped playing. There's no shortage of new and interesting things to play. But, I've recently fallen down the Overwatch rabbit hole again. Twenty-one hours later on a new platform and I'm ready to do competitive placement matches. I'm sure it'll go fine.