Critically-Acclaimed Puzzler 'Lumines' Coming to Switch

Tetsuya Mizuguchi's beautiful, critically-acclaimed puzzle game Lumines is getting a remastered version on Switch, Nintendo announced today.

Lumines: Electronic Symphony first came out in 2004. It was praised for its distinctive blend of visuals, rhythm gameplay, and puzzles. This new HD remaster features 40 skins (levels), each with its own colorful theme and matching beats. There's a basic challenge mode, along with a skin editor and a local 2-player versus mode. The game also makes use of the Joy-Cons rumble feature, sending feedback to multiple sets of controllers so players can feel the music in a variety of ways.

Lumines Remastered comes out sometime this spring.