'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Coming To Switch This Summer

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 10th, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct. The collection was originally in June of 2017 for the PlayStation 4.

Related 'Crash Bandicoot' Remaster Might Be Coming To Xbox One Only available for PlayStation 4, a retail listing might have revealed the 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' might be making its way to the Xbox One

The N. Sane Trilogy contains full-remakes of the first three Crash Bandicoot games, originally released by Naughty Dog on the PlayStation 1. As well as the Switch, after Nintendo's Direct, publisher Activision announced in a press release the collection would also be coming to the Xbox One and PC.

For more Nintendo News, check out today's Nintendo Direct here.