Check Out The Latest 'Arms' Fighter, Dr. Coyle

Dr. Coyle is the latest fighter coming to Arms, Nintendo recently announced. Check out the character's reveal in the trailer above.

Dr. Coyle is Arms' 15th fighter. A description of the character from Nintendo (via Polygon) can be found below:

"She's the director of ARMS Laboratories, and a certified genius. Fascinated with ARMS since she was a young girl, Dr. Coyle decided early on to devote her entire life to ARMS research. Her plans for this research are not necessarily nefarious... She simply wants to be the most powerful ARMS fighter of all time...even if that means subjecting herself to her own experiments. But all her pain and hard work will be worth it if she wins the ARMS Grand Prix!"



Additionally, Arms now has a new stage, weirdly called [Name Redacted]. The stage can also be seen in the trailer.

Lastly, along with Dr. Coyle and the new stage, Nintendo released a host of fixes and updates. The entire list can be found below:

New fighter “Dr. Coyle” is now available. Play the Grand Prix at LV6 or higher as someone other than Dr. Coyle and see what happens…

New ARM “Lokjaw” added.

New ARM “Parabola” added.

New ARM “Brrchuk” added.

New stage [NAME REDACTED] added.

For Grand Prix LV6 and lower, the computer will now get stronger as you get deeper into the Grand Prix.

For Grand Prix LV7, the computer will start out strong right from the first match, as usual.

You can now view stats from previous Party Crash events in “Stats.”

Added new badges related to Dr. Coyle.

Fixed issue in online play where the healing area created by HP Juice would sometimes shift position.

Arms was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 16th.