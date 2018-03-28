Check Out Over 30 Minutes of 'Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden'

Publisher Funcom released over 30 minutes of gameplay footage from upcoming tactical adventure game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden today. It's coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime this year.

In Mutant Year Zero, players take control of a team of anthropomorphic mutants and help them navigate a post-human Earth. Combat is turn-based and inspired by the XCOM series. There's also real-time stealth, dynamic environments, and lots of loot. The game is apparently based on the classic Swedish Mutant pen and paper role-playing games from the '80s and it's developed by Bearded Ladies, a studio made up of former Hitman and Payday designers.

The gameplay video gives an overview of Mutant Year Zero's combat and stealth mechanics, its character progression, and its base – a colorful shantytown called the Ark. XCOM-style tactics games are very much my thing, and this one looks promising.