CEO of 'PUBG' Corp. Wants the Game to Be a "Universal Media Franchise"

As PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds continues to take over the game industry, the CEO of PUBG Corp, Chang Han Kim, wants to see the property expand into other medias, according to a new interview he gave with Inven Global. In fact, according to Kim, the company's already been contacted by prominent Hollywood companies.

Since its release last March, Battlegrounds has sold more than 30 million copies on PC. At its best, the game's had three million total concurrent players. This success has influenced developers of other game, such as Fortnite and Dying Light, to add their own battle royale genre. If Kim is to believed, Battlegroudns won't stop anytime soon.

"I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game," Kim told the outlet. "We want to take part in diverse industries including Esports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more. In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture."

This, of course, isn't an announcement of anything official, but it does echo earlier statements of Battlegrounds creator Brendan Green, who's said in the past he'd "love" to add single player to the currently online-only game. As the success of the game continues unhindered, it looks like the developer has no intention of keeping it a one note product.