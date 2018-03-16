Celebrities and professional players will square off against each other in a game of Fortnite Battle Royale this year at E3 in the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, developer-publisher Epic announced yesterday on its website.

As of right now, details are limited, but Epic did say it'd be "pairing some of the world’s greatest athletes and entertainers with top Fortnite Battle Royale players from across the globe." Epic is enlisting both 50 celebrities and 50 prof players for the event. Player announcements are expected to be made soon, the company added.

Additionally, details on Fortnite's first competitive season are expected to be revealed in the next few weeks, Epic said, but didn't elaborate further.